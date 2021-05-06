READING, MA. (CBS Newspath) -- On Monday, May 3 a mother duck flew into the courtyard at Coolidge Middle School in Reading, Massachusetts and laid 12 eggs. They all hatched, but were stuck in the courtyard.
The school staff used poster boards to herd the ducks out of the courtyard, down the hallways, and outside to a nearby spot of water.
Eventually, all 12 ducklings made it to the water!
