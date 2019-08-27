(KCNC) -- After a fight broke out over the weekend in Denver’s LoDo area, a car plowed into a crowd of people and the driver drove off. Denver police are searching for the driver.
In a disturbing video shared with CBS4, the car appeared to hit two people. One went up onto the hood, flew up into the air and landed hard on the street. The other person was able to quickly get up and walk away after getting hit.
Police said both people were taken to the hospital but no one was seriously hurt in the crime, which happened at the intersection of 20th Street and Market Street early Sunday morning.
In a separate video that was shared on Twitter, people are seen throwing things at the driver and trying to rip the door off that same car moments before the driver takes off. See that video below, but be warned there is strong language.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.