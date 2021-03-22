(CBS NEWSPATH/AP) -- Rescuers evacuated around 20 dogs as floodwaters rose in Sydney, Australia Monday.
"As long as all the animals and our staff are all okay, that's really all we care about and everything else is replaceable," the kennel owner said.
Around 18,000 people had been evacuated from flooding in New South Wales and emergency services feared up to 54,000 people could be displaced. Rain is forecast to continue until Wednesday.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Parliament that 35 communities in northern New South Wales had been isolated and emergency services had conducted more than 700 flood rescues.
