NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) -- Your dog may know how to lay down and play fetch, but a New York woman has apparently taught her dog to save himself if there was ever a fire.
Susan Capozzoli taught her dog Scotch a number of trick, but perhaps his best talent is one that saved his life.
“He opened the window,” Capozzoli said. “I swear to god if he knew how to use the phone he would have called me and told me there was a fire.”
Capozzoli was on her way to work when her dog got trapped inside their smoke filled Tudor City Place Apartment Wednesday morning.
The fire department said the fire was accidental, caused by cooking.
Capozzoli said the neighbors saw Scotch sticking out of the window he had opened himself.
And the dog means so much to her; Capozzoli adopted Scotch a few years ago after she lost her mother.
Capozzoli did have to leave her home because of the fire, however, she and Scotch were able to find a place to stay in the meantime.
