ST. LOUIS (CBS/KMOV.com) – Disney has released a new trailer for the live-action remake of the hit 1994 animated film “The Lion King.”
Wednesday, the studio released the first trailer where the voices of the impressive cast can be heard in their respective roles. Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogan and James Earl Jones are just some of the stars who lend their voices to the new movie.
The movie will hit theaters on July 19.
