SANTA CLARITA, CA (KABC/CNN) -- The daughter of a firefighter who was shot to death graduated high school in Santa Clarita, California Thursday.
Authorities say an off-duty firefighter fatally shot a fellow Los Angeles County firefighter and wounded another at their fire station before barricading himself at his home nearby, where he was later found dead.
Several hundred firefighters in black uniforms lined the entrance to the venue as Joslyn Carlon and her family entered. She wore her father’s firefighter jacket over her graduation robe.
The bittersweet moment came two days after 44-year-old Tory Carlon was shot and killed at his fire station by a co-worker. Authorities said it was the result of an unspecified work-related dispute. After setting his house on fire, the suspect killed himself, police said. A captain wounded in the shooting is recovering from surgery.
