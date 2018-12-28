ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have released surveillance video of an enclosed construction trailer stolen in southern Lincoln County last week.
Police said the trailer was stolen from the 400 block of Cass Drive, which is a new addition to the Rockport subdivision, off highway U. The trailer was taken shortly before 11 p.m. on December 20.
Surveillance video shows a suspect leaving the scene with the trailer.
Anyone with information on the trailer’s location or the suspect is urged to contact Detective Bell at 636-528-8546 ext. 3247.
