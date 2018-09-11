KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMOV/WDAF) – Questions about use of force are raised after Kansas City officer appears to hit woman while breaking up a fight.
A video of a Kansas City police officer hitting a woman while breaking up a fight over the weekend is spreading online.
In the video, the officer appears to strike a woman with his right hand on her left arm and immediately after she falls face down to the ground.
“He should have handled it a different way than pushing her to the ground,” said Raquel Diaz, Kansas City.
Police say the incident happened after midnight as a second officer was apparently restraining the woman.
Police say the video shared by two witnesses at the scene does not show what led up to the fight.
Kansas City Police issued a statement:
“To release the woman’s grip another officer appears to forcefully slap downward at her arm/hands. This coupled with her fighting and/or resisting, likely caused her to fall into the direction of the officer and onto the ground.”
“She didn’t have a weapon, even if she cussed him out, you are trained as a police officer to handle that situation. Yeah, keep your composure. He escalated it,” said Kansas City visitor, Diana Shelton.
Another visitor says the video does not show the entire incident.
“You don’t see everything that happened, but that looks a little excessive right off the bat,” said Pat Terry, Westport visitor.
There are no reports of injuries from the women involved and neither chose to file charges.
