CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for the person who slashed a tire in Chesterfield.
Police released video of the July 24 incident Wednesday morning. According to officers, the man in the video was involved in an argument with two people inside a business at 158 Long Road. Surveillance video captured the suspect going to another car and puncturing a tire.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 636-537-3000.
