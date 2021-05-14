A Chesterfield police officer rescued a young gosling who had become tangled in a fishing line.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A Chesterfield police officer rescued a young gosling who was tangled in a fishing line Thursday.

The delicate operation was captured on the officer’s body camera. After the gosling was freed, the officer returned it to an anxious mother.

