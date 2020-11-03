CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- While standing in line to vote, a News 4 reporter spotted Democratic challenger Nicole Galloway greeting voters at Glenridge Elementary School in Clayton.

Galloway, who is currently the state auditor, is facing three opponents: Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Parson, Green candidate Jerome Bauer and Libertarian Rik Combs.

The election, which could be Democrats’ best chance of flipping a governor’s seat this year, marks voters' first chance to weigh in on Parson's leadership of the state.

