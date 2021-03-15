(CBS NEWSPATH) - A wooden art installation representing the coronavirus was burned down during an annual festival in Russia on Saturday.
Wooden effigies are traditionally burned for the holiday of Maslenitsa, a pre-Christian holiday that symbolizes the beginning of spring and the week before Lent.
The creator of the monument, artist Nikolai Polissky, said he was inspired to create the structure as a symbol of the coronavirus that the burning would destroy. The castle was made from wood and stood 24 meters tall before being burned.
"All year the whole world was suffering from the coronavirus, there was a huge number of deaths. So, in a way we can compare it to an evil wizard or cannibal, so we decided to build him a castle or kind of palace, to finally do away with him by burning it,” Polissky said.
The holiday also featured traditional Russian pancakes called blini and games and dances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.