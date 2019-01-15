ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local woman spotted some strange behavior on the highway Monday on her commute home.
While driving on I-64 near the Science Center, the driver (who requested anonymity) saw two women dancing on top of an SUV while a third woman hung out the window and recorded them.
The car was driving at the time, and the highway was packed with cars during rush hour.
The two women danced while the SUV drove about half a mile before crawling back inside through a window.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.