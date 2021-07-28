MIAMI, Fla. (WPLG/CNN) – Video captured a thief using a U-Haul truck to steal a yellow trackless train from a party rental business in Florida.
Greg Jackson employs about 20 children at his Tycoon Party Rentals in Boward County. He pays them $10 an hour “to keep them off the streets.”
The main attraction of Jackson’s business is a yellow train. But, all the fun came to a screeching halt when a thief driving a U-Haul truck went to Jackson’s warehouse and hauled away the train. The theft happened before 4 a.m. and lasted less than 10 minutes.
After a story aired on WPLG regarding the theft, Jackson got a call from a viewer. "Said leave me anonymous but this is where your train is at, this is the address,” he recalled.
Cameras were rolling as police went to a home and saw Jackson’s yellow train parked in a yard. Police said the people who live in the home agreed to give the train back. Jackson took the train back, no questions asked.
"We purchased it from some other person and now we found out but nobody knew,” the resident said.
"Wow. I really don't buy that story. We're just glad we got our train back. That's all we wanted. Now we can call our kids back up this weekend and tell them listen your job is back on,” Jackson said.
Police said the case is now closed because Jackson has declined to press charges.
