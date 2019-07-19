PHILADELPHIA (CNN) -- A man could be seen climbing down a 19-story building as it burned in Philadelphia Thursday night.
Authorities say he did make it down safely.
The blaze broke out around 9:30 p-m.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials say they suspect the fire was caused by a trash compactor.
