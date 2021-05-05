NEW YORK (KMOV.com) -- Police in New York are investigating an attack with a hammer on two Asian women as a possible hate crime. The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is heading up the investigation.
One of the women is now talking about the harrowing incident.
"I touch my head and 'oh, that's a lot of blood in my head,'" said a victim, who did not give her last name.
The 31-year-old was smashed on the head with a hammer and said she was walking a friend to the subway station on 42nd Street Monday night when it happened. They thought it would be safer going together.
But as they neared 9th Ave, video captured a woman suddenly assault Theresa and her friend. The frightened victims managed to disarm the attacker and get help.
"She said a lot of bad words and ran away," Theresa said.
She said the woman was talking to herself and the wall, then cursed at the victims to take off their masks before striking them.
The unprovoked assault left Theresa with seven stitches, a heart full of fear, and the hate crimes task force with yet another attack on an unsuspecting Asian.
"I just wish everyone can stop this violence," Theresa said.
Police report a 400 percent increase in hate crimes against Asians compared to this time last year. Workers from a nearby restaurant did offer some comfort before the ambulance arrived, bringing wipes and fresh water to the victims.
During the pandemic, Theresa stayed in Taiwan with her parents.
She came back to New York just last month to look for a job in exhibition design, despite her mothers warning about all the anti-Asian violence.
"My mom actually told me, please be careful. There's a lot of Asian crime," she said.
There haven't yet been any arrests. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the attacker.
