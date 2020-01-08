MILWAUKEE, Wi (WITI/KMOV/CNN) – Cell phone video obtained by Greenfield, Wisconsin police shows the terrifying moments a customer loses her patience.
"She grabbed my daughter and punched her in the face, the back of the head, and then slammed her to the ground,” the victim’s mother, Rachel Howell, said. “I’m angry.”
Howell says her 17-year-old daughter Serena was working at McDonald`s on December 27.
According to the police report, the customer was getting upset because it was “taking them too long to cook the bacon.” Police say the customer 'went around the counter,’ approaching the victim.
Police say that's when the customer struck her in the back of the head, pulled her hair and threw her to the ground.
Greenfield police said the female customer fled the scene before officers arrived and the man she was with went inside and got a refund for the food never received.
The customers involved have not been located by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.