(CBS News) -- A parent sitting courtside at a youth basketball game was caught on camera trying to trip a player on the opposing team.
The player was just 9-years-old.
Video was captured of the moment at the California gym during a Mother's Day game.
The woman appears to stick out her leg to trip a player on the competing team, and the director of the team said he was first notified by his players during the game of unsportsmanlike conduct from a parent sitting on the bench.
"One of the kids during the timeout had said, ‘Hey coach, there’s a parent on the sideline, there’s a woman wearing a pink hat, and she’s telling their kids to elbow us in the face,’" said Eugene Solano.
Both directors from the basketball academy issued a joint statement in response to the footage saying:
“We have been made aware of the video and we have addressed the situation with the parent involved directly.”
The general manager says they've asked that the woman not to return.
