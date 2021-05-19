FREMONT, CO (KKTV) – A 10-year-old student at Fremont Elementary School in Colorado said her bus driver hit her because she took her mask down below her nose.
The incident, which occurred in early April, was captured on surveillance video in the bus. Several girls were arguing in the back of the bus about masks when the bus driver went to check out what was happening.
The 10-year-old girl said she had moved her mask down because she wasn’t feeling well and when the driver, Bertram Jaquez, went to check out the argument, he saw the mask down. The girl then said the bus driver tried to move the mask up and slapped her for not moving it up.
In a written statement to the school district, Jaquez admitted, “Out of reaction, I slapped her once.” He is facing misdemeanor charges including harassment, assault causing injury, and child abuse.
