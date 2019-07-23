OXFORD, Ms. (KMOV.com) -- Brandon Theesfeld, the suspect in a the death of fellow Ole Miss student Ally Kostial made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.
Lafayette County Sheriff's Major Alan Wilburn says Theesfeld, 22, is charged with murder after Kostial was found dead Saturday night in the Harmontown community near Sardis Lake, about 30 miles from campus.
Kostial was working toward a bachelor's degree in marketing. Kostial's father, Keith Kostial, posted on Facebook that his daughter had been attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at the university. He says she graduated from Lindbergh High School in 2016.
