BOSTON (KMOV/CNN/WBZ) -- Four children survived a scary ordeal in Massachusetts.
A hit-and-run driver crashed into them on Sunday night.
The whole incident was caught on camera.
The impact sent the children flying through the air.
"I heard it speed up and then I heard the tires screech and it just come at us," said Caden Parks-Miller in an interview with CNN affiliate WBZ.
After the crash, the kids said the driver at the wheel of the Subaru Legacy beeped twice and sped away.
Click the video above to watch the story. Viewer discretion is advised.
