CINCINNATI, OH (KMOV.com) – Some Bob Ross plush toys got to ride one of only seven giga coasters in the world!
Kings Island amusement park, located near Cincinnati, will open May 15. To prepare, the park tested out its Orion giga coaster with the plush Bob Ross toys.
The ride was voted 2020’s “Best New Amusement Park Attraction” by USA TODAY readers. It sends riders down a 300-foot drop and then on a high-speed journey over seven more hills. The coaster reaches speeds of up 91 mph.
