(APTN/CBS NEWSPATH) -- At least 500 people were ordered to evacuate on Monday as a fire at an oil refinery in Indonesia's West Java province sent thick black plumes of smoke into the sky.
The residents of Balongan were told to move to two evacuation centers as the blaze raged on at the Pertamina Balongan Refinery.
Four residents were treated for burns at the Indramayu Regional Hospital, according to officials.
Authorities were unable to immediately determine what caused the fire, however, lightning and heavy rain was recorded in the area at the time the blaze started.
