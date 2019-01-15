LOS ANGELES -- A bizarre ending took place to a police chase in California Monday.
After an hour-long chase on a rainy day, a woman pulled over, got out and stripped down to her bra and undershorts before being taken into custody in south Los Angeles.
The suspect was handcuffed and taken to an awaiting SUV.
It all started when authorities flagged a suspected stolen car Monday morning and the driver gave chase.
The car was carjacked at gunpoint Saturday.
Authorities said it was not immediately clear if the driver was the person responsible for the carjacking.
