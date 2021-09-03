VIDEO: Australian exotic bird perfectly mimics crying baby

(KMOV.com) -- An exotic Lyrebird at an Australia zoo named Echo was filmed shrieking like a child this week.
The zoo shared the video on Twitter, saying it has the amazing ability to replicate all kinds of calls, including bawling babies.
Bet you weren't expecting this wake-up call! You're not hearing things, our resident lyrebird Echo has the AMAZING ability to replicate a variety of calls - including a baby's cry! 📽️ via keeper Sam #forthewild #tarongatv #animalantics pic.twitter.com/RyU4XpABos— Taronga Zoo (@tarongazoo) August 30, 2021
