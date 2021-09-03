You have permission to edit this article.
VIDEO: Australian exotic bird perfectly mimics crying baby

(KMOV.com) -- An exotic Lyrebird at an Australia zoo named Echo was filmed shrieking like a child this week.

The zoo shared the video on Twitter, saying it has the amazing ability to replicate all kinds of calls, including bawling babies.

The Superb Lyrebird is found around Australia's south-east and has become famous for its uncanny skill of mimicking everyday sounds from car horns and fire alarms to chainsaws.

