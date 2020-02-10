(CBS News) -- On October 10, 2015, a seemingly healthy Terral Ellis Jr. turned himself in to authorities in Ottawa County, Oklahoma, for an outstanding warrant for a DUI. Less than two weeks later, Ellis died at the Ottawa County Jail, in Miami, Okla., in October 2015.
Now, newly-public surveillance video from the jail, which appears to show workers failing to respond to Ellis' repeated calls for help from just feet away, is shining a light on the controversial case now coming before a judge, who will determine whether the sheriff's office can be held responsible for his death.
The jail surveillance video captured the sounds of Ellis' repeated pleas for help over several days from his isolated cell. In the roughly one hour of video obtained by CBS News, several employees can be seen and heard walking by his cell and mocking him as he screams.
"If you can't breathe, how can you talk?" one employee said.
Twelve days after he arrived, Ellis died of sepsis and pneumonia. He was only 26 years old.
"I know he was wanting to turn himself in because he was trying to better himself," said Terral's brother, Garrett Ellis. He told CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca that his brother wanted to turn his life around for his young son after a string of run-ins with the law, including convictions for driving with a suspended license and drug possession.
During his interview with Villafranca, Ellis watched the surveillance video for the first time; he said he couldn't stand to watch it for even a minute.
"Why did you stop?" Villafranca asked.
"Well, just hearing the voices of my brother is just … it's just too hard to hear him in that much pain," Garrett replied.
