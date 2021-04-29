TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) – With the surge of unaccompanied children at the southern border, the U.S. Border Patrol is preparing to house migrants, most of them children, in a new tent-like facility in Tucson, Arizona.
Border Patrol’s acting chief of the Tucson sector said children crossing the border without their families is up 100% compared to last year. The increase has led to places that the Border Patrol call a “soft-sided facility,” which is comprised of a metal frame with plastic walls, similar to structures the military uses for remote bases. The full facility can house about 500 people, but the Border Patrol said they plan to keep it to 200 to 250 because of COVID-19 concerns.
Before migrants arrive, agents will have asked them if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and look for signs of any illness. They will sleep in areas separated by age and gender, but Border Patrol can make arrangements to keep relatives together.
"If we found ourselves in a position where we had a male and a female and they were both siblings we would put them in a different place. It might be a different pod, in a single cell without any others in that specific cell. We also have the option of moving them to one of our eight stations as well,” Border Patrol Agent Brandon King said.
Children will be able to move about and go to a play area. Private contractors will watch over the children to free Border Patrol agents for more typical duties.
Agents said the goal is to take no more than three days to move people from the facility to other parts of the system. Some may go to longer term facilities, some to host families and some to deportation.
Juanita Molina of the Border Action Network said the new facility seems better than others she’s seen, and she sees it as a reflection of how migration has changed.
"Before, when I first started doing border work over 15 years ago, we saw a wide variety of people but mostly adult males who were coming through, and the system was completely prepared for adult males, but it is not prepared for adults with children, or with children that are unaccompanied,” she said.
While the facility is meant to be temporary, Molina said she would not be surprised to see it operating years from now. The facility could open as soon as next week.
