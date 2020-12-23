FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Four people, including two elderly women, were injured when several dogs attacked them in Florissant Tuesday, police said.
Two elderly women were walking in the 1400 block of Angelus when four dogs ran out of a home and attacked them. One of the women fell to the ground and suffered serious injuries to her head and legs. Police say the other victim suffered lower leg injuries.
Officers believe the dogs eventually ran toward Patterson Road where one of them was hit by a car and killed.
The other three dogs then attacked a woman who was walking her dog in the 400 block of Limedale. Police say a neighbor ran to help her. Both of them suffered injuries to their legs.
Two of the four victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The dogs were eventually corralled into a backyard and fenced in. St. Louis County Animal Control took them into custody and is investigating.
