LAKE ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police in Lake St. Louis and St. Peters says Victoria’s Secret has become the number one store in their cities for theft.

One example is the location at the Meadows at Lake St. Louis, which has been hit many times. A grab and go theft at the store was caught on camera. The shopping center has hired off-duty officers to try and curb the problem.

Recent surveillance from Chesterfield shows a group of women running from the store and even knocking over a child in the process. Two women who are accused of leading police on a bi-county chase in early December had nearly $1,500 of stolen goods from Victoria Secret.

Police say items from Victoria’s Secret that often still have the tags attached end up on Facebook’s marketplace.

However, with the help of surveillance video and the use of Facebook, police are having success finding suspects.

Police are still looking for multiple women who stole nearly $700 in clothing from the Lake St. Louis store in June.

A representative from Victoria’s Secret corporate office said the company has an asset protection team that works very closely with local police to prosecute the thieves to the fullest extent of the law.