SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis City police are searching for two men who robbed three people at gunpoint Monday night in Tower Grove East.
The robbery happened in the 3500 block of Connecticut just before 10:00 p.m. Investigators say two men and a woman in their 40s were on the sidewalk and approached by two male suspects.
Police say one suspect held up a gun and the other grabbed a victim’s purse. The two other victims gave up money and a cell phone before the suspects demanded the victims walk away.
News 4 spoke with one of the victims off-camera who said he was blindsided by the crime. He said he was walking home from the gas station with two of his friends when it happened. None of the victims were hurt.
Despite this crime, overall crime in Tower Grove East is down. According to city police, robberies are down 40 percent, aggravated assaults are down more than 25 percent and burglaries are also down 70 percent compared with the same time in 2018.
Neighbors hope this latest crime doesn’t deter the progress their neighborhood has made.
