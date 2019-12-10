Officers responded to the McLaran Avenue near Jennings Station Road around 7:15 p.m. where they found two men who had been shot. Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man died at the hospital.

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County detectives are investigating a double homicide Monday night in Jennings.

Double murder Jennings

St. Louis County police are investigating a double murder Monday night in Jennings.

Officers responded to the McLaran Avenue near Jennings Station Road around 7:15 p.m. where they found two men who had been shot. 

24-year-old Trevion Berry was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The second man, who has not been identified, died at the hospital.

Both men were in separate vehicles when they were shot. Police say it is unclear if they were the intended targets.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.