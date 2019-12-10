JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County detectives are investigating a double homicide Monday night in Jennings.
Officers responded to the McLaran Avenue near Jennings Station Road around 7:15 p.m. where they found two men who had been shot.
24-year-old Trevion Berry was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The second man, who has not been identified, died at the hospital.
Both men were in separate vehicles when they were shot. Police say it is unclear if they were the intended targets.
If you have any information on this shooting, call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
