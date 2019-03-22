FRANKLIN Co., Missouri (KMOV.com) -- Four people were killed in a Franklin County accident.
Police said the accident, which involved a semi truck and passenger car, happened at Highway 47 and Forest View drive south of Union Friday afternoon.
Police say the car crossed the center line and hit the tractor trailer.
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers say four people, including two children, inside the car were killed. They were later identified as Michael Declue, 58, and Catherine Mesey, 78, both of De Soto, and Alayah Pratt, 4, and Isaac Pratt, 5, both of Desloge.
Police say the driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.
Both directions of Highway 47 were shut down for several hours but have since re-opened.
