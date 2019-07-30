ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two victims who were found dead in a home in the Southwest Garden neighborhood Wednesday have been identified.
Officers received a call for help in the 2600 block of Dalton Avenue around 1:30 p.m., and when they arrived to the home, they found a man in his mid-40's and woman in her mid-30's dead inside, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say a third person was involved and they are searching for a suspect.
The victims were later identified as Robert Tucker, 56, and Jill Jones, 31. Tucker is listed as having lived at the residence, while Jones' address was listed in the 4100 block of Beethoven
Homicide detectives are investigating and have not provided any further information on the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.