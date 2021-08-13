ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Marcus Bankhead spent the evening surrounded by loved ones, as they honored his older sister and niece with a balloon release outside of the home where they were killed just two days ago.

"That was my sister. I loved her,” Bankhead said.

Mother, 8-year-old daughter killed in north St. Louis identified A 8-year-old and her mother were found shot and killed inside their home in north St. Louis City Wednesday afternoon.

His sister, 27-year-old Terri Bankhead and 8-year-old daughter Da’Nilya were bound, shot and killed in their apartment on Pleasant Street in North City. He still cannot believe they would be the victims of such a senseless killing.

"She just loved people. They were people persons, they loved being around other people,” said Marcus Bankhead. "They were the life of the party if I could say that."

Prinshun McClain - an 18-year-old - is now being charged in their death, a resident of the same apartment where Terri Bankhead and her daughter lived.

18-year-old suspect accused of 3 murders was neighbors with mother and daughter victims An 18-year-old was arrested for the murder of a mother and her 8-year-old daughter along with another homicide from the day prior in St. Louis City.

Marcus Bankhead says it's eerie knowing that when he arrived at the crime scene on Wednesday, McClain was there. Marcus Bankhead asked McClain for help getting into his sister’s apartment to see if she was okay amid all of the police and crime scene tape outside the building. He does not know how or why McClain was able to get out so easily from the scene.

"That's the hardest part knowing you were face-to-face with your family members' killer. That's what’s been killing me honestly,” Marcus Bankhead said.

Questions about motive still remain, especially from loved ones of 26-year-old Tori Manisco. St. Louis Metropolitan Police say McClain killed the South City resident 12 hours prior while she was walking back to her home on Dover place at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

"The way this person had killed that lovely mother and daughter, who might've been next,” said Jack Lane. “Particularly if this was random with Tori, who would've been next? What other loved one would've been gone so senselessly? So yes, we were very pleased to know that someone had been apprehended."

Lane is the executive producer of Stages St. Louis, a performing arts academy where Manisco worked for three years. Manisco was also a local actress and attend Crossroads College Preparatory School.

Lane says it's overwhelming to think such a vibrant, friendly person could be gone so suddenly.

“[I’m] disgusted, overwhelmed, deeply sad and questioning everything,” Lane said. “Questioning life and questioning a lot of things in our world."

Marcus Bankhead says he wants to see an end to violence like this in his community and prevent more families from losing the ones they love.

“And I think that's what we all need to do now is come together and be the change and keep criminals of the streets,” Marcus Bankhead said.

Lane says losing Manisco is losing a part of their tight-knit theatre family, and they hope to do something in the future to honor her legacy.

"Tori loved people. She loved life. I know she loved her family very much, and she will be missed,” Lane said. "I would think that Tori would want us to mourn her death, but push on, celebrate her life and celebrate it with theatre. Because she loved theater. She was an actress."

Crossroads College Preparatory School is hosting a celebration of life for Manisco on Saturday at noon.

SLMPD tells News 4 McClain is still in custody in East St. Louis. He was arrested Thursday with the help of Granite City police for a separate crime. He now faces three counts of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and four counts of armed criminal action.

News 4 found that McClain was also charged with one count of second degree robbery on August 31, 2020 in Richmond Heights for grabbing a female victim’s hair and punching her in the head before taking her cellphone.