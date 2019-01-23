NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly fatally shooting a 21-year-old near Jennings High School on December 17.
Dexter Jordan is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Police say Jordan grabbed Ja’Zhon Scruggs and then Scruggs yelled “Wait!” before Jordan shot him. The shooting happened in the 8800 block of Clifton Avenue.
Jordan is being held without bond.
