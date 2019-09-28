SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A victim had his throat lacerated in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of South City Saturday.
The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Eichelberger, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Other information was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.