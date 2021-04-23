ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A male was cut in the stomach in south St. Louis City Friday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the male was stabbed with a knife in the lower abdomen in the area of South Jefferson and Lynch at 9:45 p.m. at the border of Benton Park and Benton Park West.
The victim's age is unknown but police said he was conscious and breathing when paramedics took his to the hospital.
No other information was released.
