NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened on I-70 in North City Tuesday night.
The shooting happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate just before 9:00 p.m. near Bircher Blvd. A male victim was shot in the thigh and shoulder and was conscious and breathing when officers arrived on the scene.
Speeding is one of the biggest issues on the interstates in the St. Louis Metro, which can lead to aggressive driving and other incidents. Now, there's growing concern about shootings on the interstate.
Other information was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.