NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened on I-70 in North City Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate just before 9:00 p.m. near Bircher Blvd. A male victim was shot in the thigh and shoulder and was conscious and breathing when officers arrived on the scene.

Growing concern over the number of shootings happening on St. Louis interstates Speeding is one of the biggest issues on the interstates in the St. Louis Metro, which can lead to aggressive driving and other incidents. Now, there's growing concern about shootings on the interstate.

Other information was not immediately known.