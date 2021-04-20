Police are investigating a shooting that happened on I-70 in North City Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate just before 9:00 p.m. near Bircher Blvd. A male victim was shot in the thigh and shoulder and was conscious and breathing when officers arrived on the scene.

Other information was not immediately known.

