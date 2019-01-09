NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police said a shooting happened near Ferguson Middle School.
One person was shot in the leg, police said.
The shooting happened off-campus around 6:30 p.m. Police also do not know if the victim is a student.
A basketball game was being held at the school when the shooting happened.
Police believe the victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Other information was not immediately known.
