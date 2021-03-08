ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A male victim was shot in the back of head in St. Louis' West End neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 6100 block of Etzel just before 5:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses said the victim is a 15-year-old boy who was shot while riding his bike.
“As a community first we gotta do something. We gotta speak up. This is different now, we got kids," said Lisa LaGrone, who works as a local activist to give children opportunities in the West End neighborhood.
Adding more police, LaGrone said, is not going to fix the violence problem. She also believes the coronavirus restrictions have made the situation worse.
“We need to open up some more programs. They need to go back to the old way. These kids have nothing to do and when you don’t have nothing to do this is the results that you get," said LaGrone.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
