SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A victim was shot in the chest in South City Friday night.
Police say the shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Chippewa and January, which is on the border between the Northampton and Southampton neighborhoods.
The victim was barely conscious or breathing when he was taken to a hospital.
Other information was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.