SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A shooting near Oak Park Apartments in North County sent a victim to a hospital and a suspect to custody.
Police responded to a shooting call in North County around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
A victim suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and police said a suspect was arrested.
Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other.
