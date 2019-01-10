SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Investigators are searching for a group of armed thieves who robbed a South City bar Wednesday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers arrived to The Mack Bar & Grill on Macklind Avenue for a report of a robbery. Witnesses told police that three men armed with guns entered the bar during normal business hours demanding money.

The victims inside the bar then reportedly relinquished their property and the suspects left the bar.

After the suspects left, one of the victims, described as a 44-year-old man, followed them outside and into an alley. Once in the alley, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the man, who then, fearing for his safety, fired at them using his personal gun, according to police. The man said he was unsure if any of the suspects were struck by his gunfire.

Police said 13 people were inside the bar when the armed robbery occurred.

According to the bar's website, the business closes its doors at 1:30 a.m.

News 4 crews on the scene spotted a window that had been boarded up but couldn't confirm if it was damaged during the robbery.