ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man started shooting at a car with people inside when one of them pulled out his own gun and shot the gunman back in south St. Louis City.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 24-year-old man walked up to a car with three men inside and shot at the car multiple times. One of the people inside, a 27-year-old man, then pulled out his own gun and shot the suspect in the arm and buttocks. This happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Iowa in the Gravois Park neighborhood.
Officers arrested the suspect and took him to a hospital. None of the victims were injured and officers recovered three guns.
No other information was released.
