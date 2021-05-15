ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A male was shot in the chest several times in north St. Louis City and died from his injuries Saturday just before noon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they found the victim shot in the chest multiple times and he wasn't conscious or breathing. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. The shooting happened at 1900 Arlington in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood at 11:45 a.m.
The victim's age wasn't released. The homicide division is taking over the investigation. No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.