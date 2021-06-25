ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A person was rushed to a hospital late Friday afternoon after being shot in Spanish Lake.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of Redman and Bellefontaine roads after 7 p.m. At least one victim was taken to a hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries.
The police department released limited information about the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.