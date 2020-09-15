BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- An investigation is underway following an overnight shooting in Berkeley
The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday near North Hanley and Martony. Detectives taped off a Mobil gas station nearby where several evidence markers were seen on the ground.
A witness told News 4 they heard several shots and one victim taken to the hospital for treatment.
No additional information has been released.
