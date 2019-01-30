ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was robbed after meeting a suspect who claimed to be selling his car in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Near the 5700 block of Terry, a 57-year-old man met with an unknown suspect who he thought was selling his car around 2:30 p.m.
When the victim got out of his vehicle, the suspect approached him, pulled out a gun, and demanded his property. The suspect took the victim’s cash, wallet and watch.
After the robbery, the suspect told the man to leave. The victim then drove to the North Patrol Division to report the crime.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
