UPDATE: Police said the female victim was located safe in Cahokia, Ill.
SOUTH ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- A search is underway after police received a concerning phone call of a possible kidnapping in South St. Louis City, Saturday afternoon.
The St. Louis City Communications Division received a call from the victim's phone indicating the suspect and victim were traveling south of downtown.
Police said dispatchers heard the suspect threaten the life of the victim and then assault her during the 911 call.
Police said the suspect is 24-year old Larry Harris and the victim is 27-year-old Daerrie Harriel.
Police said they were spotted in the suspects 2008 Chevrolet Impala with Illinois license plate 599300 in the area of S. Broadway and Chouteau.
Please call 911 if you see the victim, the suspect or the vehicle.
