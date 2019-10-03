ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An attempted carjacking left a victim injured Thursday night in south St. Louis.
Police responded to the 3600 block of Iowa Avenue after a call went out about a possible pedestrian struck around 9:20 p.m.
After responding to the scene, officers determined a suspect had tried to carjack a victim, and the victim was injured in the attack. It’s not clear if the victim was actually struck by a vehicle or by another means.
The suspect did not get away with the car, however, and fled the scene.
Officers are searching for the suspect using K-9 officers.
